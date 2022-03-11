Two arrested on multiple charges after deputies search home

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people were arrested after deputies searched home to find multiple drugs, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators with the Drug Task Force (DTF) and SWAT members served a search warrant at a house located on Stoney Mountain Road in Henderson County. Deputies say the search warrant was issued following an investigation conducted by DTF for the sell and distribution of controlled substances by 56-year-old Casey Jonas Martin.

Deputies say during the search, investigators seized the following: 51.1 grams of suspected fentanyl, 29 grams of methadone, 3.04 grams of methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of hydrocodone, 11.6 grams of marijuana, three dosage units of Xanax, two 9 mm handguns, and $3,898.65 of United States currency.

They say Martin was charged with the following: trafficking in opiates (two counts), trafficking in opiates (level 1), possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule two controlled substances (2-counts), maintaining a dwelling to sell/distribute a controlled substance, possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of a schedule four controlled substance, possession of a schedule six controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2-counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at Henderson County Detention Center under a $2,259,600. secured bond.

Maria Hawkins Long, 40, was also taken into custody. Long was arrested due to active warrants for failure to appear for probation violation, misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked, says deputies. Her bond is set at $7,000.

