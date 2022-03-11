Advertisement

‘I’m so sorry:’ Upstate man pleads guilty to murder of 3, including child

A second child was also hurt in the shooting
Jeffery Powell was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of murder including the death of young child.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man pleaded guilty on Friday morning to three counts of murder in connection with a shooting in August.

The gunman, Jeffery Powell, shot and killed three people on Heddy Road. The victims were 56-year-old Randy Perkins, 30-year-old Megan Dinkins and 11-year-old Shay Dinkins.

A second child, Shay’s brother Isaiah, was also hurt in the shooting. Powell also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder.

Megan and Shay Dinkins
Megan and Shay Dinkins(Provided by family)

After the shooting, Powell took a commercial flight to Florida. He was arrested at Red Roof Inn in Jacksonville.

The victims’ families spoke at the plea hearing on Friday. Powell was emotional as they addressed him in court.

He sobbed while he told the families he was sorry.

Powell’s attorney said he suffers from mental health issues and a traumatic brain injury.

“He has always been remorseful for his actions,” the attorney said.

Powell was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

