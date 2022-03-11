Your guide to Upstate, WNC summer camps
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s not too early to start thinking about summer! Each week on The Morning News, FOX Carolina is bringing you a guide to summer camps across the area.
Here’s a list of local camps and how you can register?
Anderson
- Camp Sertoma Of SC - Registration is now open! Click here to register
Greenville
- Summer at Piano Central Studios - Registration is now open. Click here to register
- Orchard Hill Camp - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- Rolling Acres Farm - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- TR Makers Co. - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- R-Camp - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- Greenville Theatre - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- The Little Gym of Greenville - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- Hollowed Earth Pottery - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- Kids R Kids Registration is now open! Click here to register
- Academic Camp with STEM Robotics Registration is now open! Click here to register
- View Church Camp (Spartanburg) - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- SportsClub Kids - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- World Explores - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- Code Ninjas - Registration is now open! Early enrollment special ends 3/31/22, click here to register
- After School Plus - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- Wired Minds Tutoring - Registration is now open! click here to register
- Greenville Art Camp - Registration is now open! click here to register
- Greenville County Rec Center - Registration is now open! click here to register
- YMCA of Greenville - Registration is now open! click here to register
- Asbury Hill - Registration is now open! click here to register
- Challenge Island - Registration is now open! click here to register
- KROC Greenville - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- Ivybrook Academy Registration is now open! click here to register
Pickens
- Camp Voyager - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- The Arts Center of Clemson - Registration is now open! Click here to register
Spartanburg
- Kickin’ Kids After School and Summer Camps - Registration is now open! click here to register
- Tyger River - Registration is now open! click here to register
- View Church Camp - Registration is now open! click here to register
Asheville
- Camp Pinnacle - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- Camp Cedar Cliff - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- Forest Floor - Registration is now open! Click here to register
- The Educational Garden Project - Registration is now open! Click here to register
