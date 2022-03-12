Threatening message airdropped at Laurens County High School, student charged

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A student is charged after airdropping a threatening message to students at Laurens County High School on Friday, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 3:10 p.m. on Friday, an airdropped message, containing a threat, was sent at Laurens District 55 High School. Deputies say students quickly alerted school officials of the message and the technology department was able to identify the device used to send the message.

Deputies say there was no credible threat and students and staff were safe.

The student responsible for sending the message is being charged for the offense, says deputies.

This is the second time a student has sent a threatening message at Laurens County High School.

