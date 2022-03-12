Advertisement

Threatening message airdropped at Laurens County High School, student charged

A threatening message was also airdropped to students at the same school on Tuesday.
Laurens District 55 High School
Laurens District 55 High School(WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A student is charged after airdropping a threatening message to students at Laurens County High School on Friday, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 3:10 p.m. on Friday, an airdropped message, containing a threat, was sent at Laurens District 55 High School. Deputies say students quickly alerted school officials of the message and the technology department was able to identify the device used to send the message.

Deputies say there was no credible threat and students and staff were safe.

The student responsible for sending the message is being charged for the offense, says deputies.

This is the second time a student has sent a threatening message at Laurens County High School.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Electric bus donated to Fisher Middle School.
Greenville County Schools welcomes first, electric bus
Traffic stop in McDowell County led to seizing of guns and drugs.
Man arrested after deputies seize multiple guns, charged with drug trafficking
Casey Martin, 56 and Maria Long, 40
Two arrested on multiple charges after deputies search home
Suspect in auto breakings in Greenville.
Police searching for car break-in suspect in Greenville