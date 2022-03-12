Beloved local Santa Claus passes away after battle with cancer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man famous for his countless appearances as Santa Claus recently passed away following a battle with cancer.

Known by those around him as Frank Hayes, his family confirmed the news via Facebook on Friday afternoon.

FOX Carolina’s Chris Scott shared a picture his family took with Hayes a few years ago and said, “so many people were touched by Frank Hayes. Frank was life long friend of ours.”

Chris Scott with Frank Hayes (Chris Scott)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.