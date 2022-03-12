Advertisement

Beloved local Santa Claus passes away after battle with cancer

Frank Hayes as Santa Claus
Frank Hayes as Santa Claus
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man famous for his countless appearances as Santa Claus recently passed away following a battle with cancer.

Known by those around him as Frank Hayes, his family confirmed the news via Facebook on Friday afternoon.

FOX Carolina’s Chris Scott shared a picture his family took with Hayes a few years ago and said, “so many people were touched by Frank Hayes. Frank was life long friend of ours.”

Chris Scott with Frank Hayes
Chris Scott with Frank Hayes

