Bitter Cold Overnight, Near Record Lows, Sunshine Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For tonight, we’re looking at bitter cold conditions as icy air continues to filter into the Upstate. Skies will be clear, and with diminishing winds, temperatures will plummet to near record levels by Sunday morning. Readings will be in the low 20s for the Upstate, with mid teens in the mountains. Wind chills will be in the single digits overnight into Sunday morning for the mountains, and teens and 20s for the Upstate. The record for GSP is 20 in 1998, with Asheville’s record, 14 in 1932. You’ll have to bring in the plants, covering them won’t be good enough.

Sunday we’ll see lots of sunshine, and temperatures will be a bit warmer in the afternoon, with low 50s for the Upstate, and near 50 in the mountains with lighter winds. Another cold night is on tap for Sunday night, with lows in the low 30s, with mid 20s in the mountains. Another night to cover or bring in the plants.

Monday we begin a more substantial warm up with temperatures warming into the mid 60s, upper 50s in the mountains,. Monday night will be dry and chilly, with lows in the low 40s, mid 30s in the mountains. Tuesday will be slightly warmer under partly cloudy skies, with highs in the 60s.

A better chance of showers will move in on Wednesday, and that will cool temperatures back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers will continue into Wednesday night with lows in the 40s to around 50.

Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures near 70, mid 60s in the mountains. It looks dry into Friday, with more shower chances heading into next weekend, but it remains mild.

