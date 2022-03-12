Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in February

Diamond Aaliyah Hughes, 17
Diamond Aaliyah Hughes, 17(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a missing teen last seen in February, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Diamond Aaliyah Hughes was last seen on February 11 at around 11 p.m. at her home in Asheville. Deputies say Hughes is five-feet-eight inches tall, weighs 125 pounds with burgundy medium length hair.

They say she might be with a non-custodial parent.

If anyone has information about her location, contact the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670 or submit a tip using the sheriff’s office app.

