Deputies searching for suspect in Old Fort

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect in regards to a breaking and entering on Golf Course Road in Old Fort.

Deputies say a couple reported the theft of musical instruments and furniture from their residence between the dates of February 12 and March 1.

If anyone has information concerning the crimes or suspects, call Det. Richard Pittman at 828- 652-2237 or Crime Stoppers at 828-652-7463.

