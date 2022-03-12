Advertisement

Deputies searching for suspect in Old Fort

Deputies search for suspect.
Deputies search for suspect.(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect in regards to a breaking and entering on Golf Course Road in Old Fort.

Deputies say a couple reported the theft of musical instruments and furniture from their residence between the dates of February 12 and March 1.

If anyone has information concerning the crimes or suspects, call Det. Richard Pittman at 828- 652-2237 or Crime Stoppers at 828-652-7463.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

David Milton, Shannon Gillespie, and Steven Cummings
Three men arrested on burglary charges
Chance will appear at a bond hearing before a Berkeley County magistrate on Friday.
SC Forestry Commission employee arrested on arson charges
Diamond Aaliyah Hughes, 17
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in February
A Greenville County councilmember apologized for wearing a t-shirt with the confederate flag on...
Greenville Council member apology