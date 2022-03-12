Advertisement

Driver dies after crashing across highway in Spartanburg Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper said one person died on Saturday morning following a crash near Chesnee Highway.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 6:06 a.m. on Saturday. According to troopers, the victim was driving on private property when they hit a curb, went across Chesnee Highway and struck a fence.

No information on the driver was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

