Driver dies after crashing across highway in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper said one person died on Saturday morning following a crash near Chesnee Highway.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 6:06 a.m. on Saturday. According to troopers, the victim was driving on private property when they hit a curb, went across Chesnee Highway and struck a fence.

No information on the driver was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

