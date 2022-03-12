Centerville Fire: 1 person airlifted after crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash, according to the Centerville Fire Department.

According to the fire department, they responded to 28 Bypass near Whitehall Road at 10:28 a.m. after a crash.

Fire Chief Greg Dunn said the crash involved at least two cars. He said the driver of a Chevrolet lost control of his vehicle went across the centerline and hit a sign.

He said they had to pry the driver’s door open to get the driver out and he was airlifted to Greenville Memorial.

Dunn said the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Medshore, and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

