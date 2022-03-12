Advertisement

Police: 2 people in stable condition after stabbing at MoMA

Police said two individuals have been stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Police said two individuals have been stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police said two individuals have been stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Authorities said the two individuals were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital after the stabbing on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident, and further details weren’t immediately available.

Social media posts on Twitter showed that the midtown Manhattan museum evacuated patrons Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022....
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
The US sends more aid to Ukraine as Russian forces continue to inch closer to Ukraine's capital...
Russian strikes intensify around Ukraine's capitol
Generic car crash
Centerville Fire: 1 person airlifted after crash in Anderson
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast