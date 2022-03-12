Advertisement

Suspect allegedly crashes stolen car into building in Oconee County

Car crashes into building in Oconee County
Car crashes into building in Oconee County(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said, a suspect allegedly crashed a stolen car twice before fleeing the scene this morning.

Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to Troopers, the suspect was driving along SC-11 when they went off the side of the road and struck a propane tank and a building. The driver then allegedly left the scene of the crash and continued driving until they crashed again on George Todd Road.

Troopers said the driver of the car was not identified.

