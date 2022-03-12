Three men arrested on burglary charges

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three men were arrested on burglary charges, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, on March 4, they responded to a burglary in Piedmont. They say, upon arrival, the found Shannon Gillespie and David Milton in possession of methamphetamine. One of the suspects Steven Cummings had a warrant for his arrest from the Anderson Police Department.

Deputies say the drone and K-9 unit were used for one suspect who fled.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gillespie was charged with second and third degree burglary as well as possession of trafficking methamphetamine, Milton was charged with second and third degree burglary as well as possession of methamphetamine and Cummings was charged with second and third degree burglary.

