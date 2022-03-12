Two firefighters injured during fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple departments responded to a structure fire in Iva on Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to Lawton Street in Iva at around 10:15 a.m. While battling the flames, the overhang of the building fell on top of two firefighters and injured them. According to the Iva Fire Department, “they are going to be sore, but have no broken bones.”

Officials are currently investigating what caused the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Arson division at 864-260-4016.

