Bills to allow horse racing bets introduced in S Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of lawmakers considering how to support the horse industry in South Carolina is suggesting the state should allow legalized betting on horse races.

Bills filed in the House and Senate would limit betting to only horse races through online apps where betters would have to already have money deposited into their accounts.

A commission would oversee up to three companies to run the app, giving back 10% of their profits to the state.

Any gambling proposal likely has a tough road in South Carolina, which banned video gambling in 2000 after allowing it for several years.

The state also has made no efforts to join other states in legalizing other sports gambling.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.