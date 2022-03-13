City of Greenville welcomes new traveling art exhibit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced the opening of “The Big Dog Show” on Friday.

“The Big Dog Show” is a collection of 20 steel sculptures created by Dale Rodgers, an artist from Boston. The sculptures are on display in Cleveland Park, ONE City Plaza and RiverPlace until the exhibit ends on July 25.

The sculptures have been a part of 22 shows in 11 different cities around the country. However, this is the first time it will be featured in the Carolinas.

Each dog is eight feet high and ten feet long. Along with the dogs, the exhibit also includes a version of the original design, “Dog, Cat, Bird.”

City officials said they first learned about Rodgers when he placed first in the three-dimensional art category at the 2021 Artisphere festival. Artisphere is even sponsoring one of the sculptures in the exhibit!

“We are honored to welcome Artisphere award winner Dale Rogers back to Greenville and to join cities such as Phoenix, AZ, Orlando, FL and Cincinnati, OH as the host of this dynamic collection,” said Artisphere President and CEO Kerry Murphy. “Public art, when woven into a community’s fabric, either temporarily or permanently, adds to the vibrancy of the city.”

For more information on “The Big Dog Show,” you can visit greenvillesc.gov/thebigdogshow or @gvilleevents on social media.

