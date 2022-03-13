Advertisement

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Trump has endorsed two Republicans mounting primary challenges to sitting House members who have been critical of him. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Two lifelong Republicans representing neighboring congressional districts in South Carolina are unlikely players in the fierce debate over the future of their party.

Reps. Nancy Mace and Tom Rice are both facing spirited primary challenges from rivals backed by former President Donald Trump.

For Rice, the sin was his support for Trump’s second impeachment after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection ignited by the then-president.

Mace drew the ire of Trump and his backers by voting to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

Trump held a rally Saturday in Florence, South Carolina, with their primary challengers and laced into both as insufficiently loyal.

