Deputies searching for missing child in Henderson County

Roman McCrary, 12
Roman McCrary, 12(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a missing boy.

According to deputies, 12-year-old Roman McCray was last seen wearing black short sleeve shirt with grey sweat pants, and grey shoes.

Deputies say he was last seen walking in the area of Hwy. 64W (Brevard Road) and North Greenwood Forest Dr. traveling toward Transylvania County.

Deputies say he is a high functioning autistic and not dressed for the weather conditions.

If anyone has information on his location, contact the sheriff’s office 828-697-4596.

