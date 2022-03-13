Advertisement

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville County

Alexis Miller, 17
Alexis Miller, 17(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are in need of information about the location of a runaway teen, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 17-year-old Alexis Zaevianna Miller was last seen yesterday evening on Silver Spur Ct. at around 8 p.m.

Miller was last seen wearing black jeans, a black long sleeve shirt and white Nike AF1′s, says deputies.

According to deputies, she went to a party at an address on Center Street in Taylors.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210.

