Firefighter takes steps towards recovery after being injured during fire

Chief Terry Rholetter
Chief Terry Rholetter(Otto Fire and Rescue)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Otto Fire and Rescue gave an update on Terry Rholetter, a firefighter who was seriously injured while battling a fire last month.

The department gave an update on Rholetter via Facebook on Sunday. They shared that he is rehabbing and recently walked down the hall and some stairs. They added that his injuries are healing well, and he is talking very clearly.

According to the department, Rholetter has a surgery planned for Monday, and doctors are considering moving him to a step-down unit if everything looks good.

Rholetter has been in the burn center since he was injured last month.

The department is also working on raising money for Rholetter. They have a benefit planned for next month and have started selling whole Boston butts.

