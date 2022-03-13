Advertisement

Gamecocks women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley talks about fan event, season

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches the action in the first half of the NCAA women's...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches the action in the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game against Kentucky Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley talks about the season and women’s basketball.

The Gamecocks suffered a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats 64 to 62 in the SEC Championship on March 6.

“We’ve won a whole lot of games this season. We made a lot of people happy,” said Staley. Staley said the fans are with the team and feel the loss just as hard.

Now the team is preparing for an event with Fan Frenzy to watch the reveal of the NCAA tournament bracket on Sunday. Fans will have to register for the event, which will also register them to win one of several prizes including: tickets to the NCAA tournament, a Dawn Staley rookie card, and more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches the action in the first half of the NCAA women's...
Dawn Staley talks women’s basketball
Fluor Field
Greenville Drive on track for opening day amid MLB lockout
Clemson infielder David Lewis is introduced during an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina...
Clemson Baseball game against ETSU rescheduled
Furman guard Marcus Foster (5) and Furman guard Alex Hunter (10) react after Chattanooga guard...
Furman loses in OT buzzer beater in SoCon championship