Gamecocks women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley talks about fan event, season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley talks about the season and women’s basketball.

The Gamecocks suffered a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats 64 to 62 in the SEC Championship on March 6.

“We’ve won a whole lot of games this season. We made a lot of people happy,” said Staley. Staley said the fans are with the team and feel the loss just as hard.

Now the team is preparing for an event with Fan Frenzy to watch the reveal of the NCAA tournament bracket on Sunday. Fans will have to register for the event, which will also register them to win one of several prizes including: tickets to the NCAA tournament, a Dawn Staley rookie card, and more.

