Men’s basketball NCAA Tournament teams playing in Greenville announced

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The men’s basketball NCAA Tournament teams playing in Greenville were announced today.

The NCAA Tournament will be in Greenville starting Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20.

On Friday, its Michigan State vs. Davidson, Duke vs. CS. Fullerton, USC Trojans vs. Miami Hurricanes, and Auburn vs. Jacksonville State.

