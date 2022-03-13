NC man pleads guilty after DNA showed he impregnated a teenager

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced that a Sylva man is facing up to 348 months in prison after he pled guilty to six felony charges on Thursday.

35-year-old Shawn Standingdeer from Sylva pled guilty to six felony charges. However, those charges were consolidated to statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age.

According to Welch, the victim gave birth to a child in 2021 and DNA showed that Standingdeer was the father.

Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Bradley B. Letts sentenced Standingdeer to North Carolina’s mandatory-minimum sentence for each county. In total, He is facing 240 months to 348 months in prison. In addition to the prison time, Standingdeer is also forbidden to contact the victim.

