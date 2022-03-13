One More Chilly Night Before A Warmup Begins on Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With high pressure controlling our weather, temperatures this afternoon made it into the 40s to near 50 degrees outside of the mountains and in the lower 40s in higher elevations. Mostly clear skies will allow for another chilly night across the region tonight. Covering or bringing in tender plants will be a good idea once again. Low temperatures will dip down to near or just below freezing in the Upstate and the middle 20s in the higher elevations.

High pressure will move off the Southeast Coast on Monday allowing for a warmer southerly flow to develop across the area. That means high temperatures will climb to near normal on Monday with highs in the mid-60s in the Upstate and upper 50s in the higher elevations. Monday night will remain dry, but not as chilly, with lows in the low 40s in the Upstate and mid-30s in the mountains.

The warm-up continues Tuesday with some sunshine to start the day, clouds will increase as the day progresses. Highs will be in the middle 60s with upper 50s to near 60 degrees in the higher elevations.

The chance for showers returns Tuesday night and especially on Wednesday. The clouds and rain will drop our high temperatures back to near 60 degrees across the area.

Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, looks dry with a mixture of sunshine and a few clouds. With some sunshine, it will be another mild day with high temperatures near 70 away from the mountains and in the mid-60s in the higher elevations.

Another system moves into the Southeast and will spread rain across the area on Friday. With the system stalling in the region, the chance for showers will linger into Saturday. It will remain mild with highs near 70 and lows near 50 outside of the mountains. The mountains will have highs in the middle 60s and lows in the middle 40s into the weekend.

