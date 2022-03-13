Suspect charged after high-speed chase in North Carolina, deputies say

MACON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is facing charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

Deputies were patrolling an area of the County on Thursday evening after getting tips regarding possible drug activity. During their patrol, deputies said they saw a driver slowly pull up to a home and sit there for a moment before speeding off down the road. According to deputies, the driver then continued through an intersection without slowing down.

Deputies said they tried to pull over the car, but the driver refused to stop and managed to cross with NC-411 while running a red light.

After crossing NC-411, deputies said the driver lost control of his car on a curve and crashed.

Deputies quickly took the driver into custody and charged him with Fleeing to Elude and Failure to Stop for Bluelights /Siren. They later identified the suspect as Michael Anthony Hunt.

Hunt was given a $5,000 bond and released soon after.

