Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tom Brady announced he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
