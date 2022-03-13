Wanted Cherokee County fugitive arrested in North Carolina

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a fugitive wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested in Cleveland County, NC on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Justin Waters was arrested on the following charges: larceny of bicycle, larceny of motorcycle dirt bike and breaking into motor vehicle.

Deputies say his court date will be announced once he is extradited from North Carolina.

