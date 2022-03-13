Advertisement

Wanted Cherokee County fugitive arrested in North Carolina

Justin Waters, 32
Justin Waters, 32(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a fugitive wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested in Cleveland County, NC on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Justin Waters was arrested on the following charges: larceny of bicycle, larceny of motorcycle dirt bike and breaking into motor vehicle.

Deputies say his court date will be announced once he is extradited from North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene...
Coroner responding to shooting in Spartanburg County
Sculptures from "The Big Dog Show"
City of Greenville welcomes new traveling art exhibit
Shawn Standingdeer
NC man pleads guilty after DNA showed he impregnated a teenager
Chief Terry Rholetter
Firefighter takes steps towards recovery after being injured during fire