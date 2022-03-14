Advertisement

Deputies seize 7 guns, 5 pounds of drugs during recent investigation

Items seized during a recent investigation led by Greenville Co. depuites(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies recently seized a variety of illegal items during an investigation.

Deputies said the seizure took place while investigating a home on Norwood Street in Greenville.

In total, deputies found twenty-two grams of methamphetamine, five pounds of marijuana, seven illegally possessed firearms and over $15,000 related to narcotics.

Deputies didn’t release any other information about the investigation. We will update this story if we learn more.

