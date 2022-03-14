Deputies seize 7 guns, 5 pounds of drugs during recent investigation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies recently seized a variety of illegal items during an investigation.

Deputies said the seizure took place while investigating a home on Norwood Street in Greenville.

In total, deputies found twenty-two grams of methamphetamine, five pounds of marijuana, seven illegally possessed firearms and over $15,000 related to narcotics.

Deputies didn’t release any other information about the investigation. We will update this story if we learn more.

