DHEC to begin reporting Covid-19 data weekly

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said it will transition to reporting Covid-19 data once a week on Tuesdays.

The agency said starting March 15, data will include Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations, among other data points.

“Tracking daily case numbers is less useful, especially with the rise of non-reportable at-home tests,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s Public Health Director in a news release. “It’s much more useful to track severe cases, meaning those that unfortunately result in hospitalizations and deaths. That gives us a clearer picture of how the virus is impacting local communities.”

DHEC mentioned it will continue to gradually close its Covid-19 vendor sites in several more counties across the state from March 14 through April 1, but will continue providing free rapid at-home antigen tests at its public health departments statewide.

You can use DHEC’s testing locater to show which locations have the at-home tests in stock.

We’re told DHEC is revamping Covid-19 content on its website and is editing or removing pages based on demand and accuracy of reporting. Starting March 15, DHEC’s page on breakthrough cases, and its page showing cases among those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, will no longer be available. Both page removals are due to the rise of home testing, which has resulted in skewed case counts, as well as the heightened focus on severe cases.

