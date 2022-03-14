Earle Street Baptist Church celebrates centennial year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earle Street Baptist Church celebrated a huge milestone-its 100th anniversary.

Senior Pastor Stephen Clyborne said many people came together to make the celebration possible. He said they even had descendants of their first pastor attend.

Pastor Clyborne has been the pastor of the church since January 2009.

“This church is such a wonderful place to be, such a welcoming community and it’s been a real honor of my life to be able to serve this church for 20 years,” said Pastor Clyborne.

At 99 Dorothy Smith, one the oldest members, has been attending the church since she was 6.

“I’m 99 years old, so I’ve been here a long time,” said Smith. “It makes me want to live and to keep on going. I’ve made a lot of friends at this church and I just love coming and being with them.”

