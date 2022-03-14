Fire crews find one person dead inside home

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was found dead inside a home that caught on fire early Monday morning, according to the Macon County Fire Marshals Office.

We’re told the Otto Fire and Rescue responded to 104 Ridge Circle around 4 a.m. and found the home on fire. Crews were made aware of someone still being inside of the home.

The Marshals Office said it took crews 15 minutes to get the fire under control and the person was found dead inside.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the person found inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

