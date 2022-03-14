Advertisement

Gamecocks WBB top overall seed, to play winner of first round NCAA Tournament

South Carolina's Destiny Littleton (11) brings the ball up the court against Arkansas in the...
South Carolina's Destiny Littleton (11) brings the ball up the court against Arkansas in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks Women’s basketball team will play the winner of the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Columbia Life Arena.

The Gamecocks will play either Howard or the University of the Incarnate Word on Friday.

The Gamecocks were named the top overall seed and number 1 in the Greensboro region.

