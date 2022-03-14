Gamecocks WBB top overall seed, to play winner of first round NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks Women’s basketball team will play the winner of the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Columbia Life Arena.

The Gamecocks will play either Howard or the University of the Incarnate Word on Friday.

The Gamecocks were named the top overall seed and number 1 in the Greensboro region.

