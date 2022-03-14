Greenlink offering free rides on St. Patrick’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Connects has partnered with Greenlink to sponsor a fare-free day on St. Patrick’s Day.

We’re told all public transit customers will be able to rude the bus on Thursday, March 17 at no cost but reservations must be made in advance.

Passengers can use the Google Transit tool to plan their free trips.

“Our community has a treasure in Greenlink, and we invite everyone to try out our award-winning transit system for free on St. Patrick’s Day,” says Erin Predmore, Greenville Connects Executive Director. “We may not be able to give everyone a pot of gold, but we can give them a safe, on-time commute for free. With gas prices increasing so quickly, a free ride on Greenlink may be worth more than they expect.”

Organizers said Greenville Connects will be sponsoring more fare-free days in the up and coming months.

