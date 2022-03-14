Greenwood County officials setting up cameras to catch litterbugs

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Litterbugs beware! Greenwood County announced they will be setting up litter cameras to catch people who litter.

Officials say they’re using trail cameras that take pictures when there is motion detected. Other cameras will be placed along the roads and can scan license plates.

We’re told the cameras are set up where illegal dumping frequently takes place.

