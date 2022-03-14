Marion man charged with going armed to the terror of the public, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Marion man was charged with going armed to the terror of the public following a domestic disturbance with gunshots, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Old Greenlee Road and Hidden View Loop for multiple reports of a domestic disturbance with gunshots.

Deputies said they found 23-year-old Nikalus Cain Hare at his home. Hare’s camper was searched and deputies found several firearms including a handgun believed to be with Hare during the incident. A female victim was found unharmed.

Hare has been charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and going armed to the terror of the public.

We’re told Hare remains in the custody on a $50,000 secured bond.

