Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson reportedly headed to Atlanta Braves
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report that the Oakland Athletics are sending star first baseman Matt Olson, 27, to Atlanta.
The Dodgers have reportedly been in talks with Freddie Freeman, who recently became a free agent, since the end of the lockout last week. The trade would create a clear path for freeman, according to CBS Sports.
Oakland will acquire outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers and pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes from the Braves.
The Braves confirmed the trade at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday.
Before the lockout, Freeman was seeking a six-year contract in the $180 million range, according to CBS Sports. However, the Braves were only offering a five-year contract for $130 million.
Olson is a native of metro Atlanta and attended Parkview High School in Lilburn.
There was an unusual vibe in the clubhouse on the first day of spring training. Players were excited to be back but also disappointed to there without Freddie Freeman.
Braves General Manager Alex Anthopolous said he couldn’t wait any longer to field a first basemen with the season quickly approaching.
It was a difficult decision because the face of the franchise, Freddie Freeman, will most likely be leaving Atlanta.
“He’s a free agent so going into the whole thing I knew that there was that possibility that at some point in time he may not be here and if not, we’ll continue with who we got,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker.
In the clubhouse, players said losing good teammates is often the nature of the business.
“It’s just hard, that’s the nature of the business. Nowadays, guys just don’t stick around in the same organizations for very long. You do special things together...,” said Braves pitcher Charlie Morton.
San Francisco Chronicle’s beat writer Matt Kawahara spoke to Olson about the trade:
Baseball fans are reacting positively to the news of Olson coming to Atlanta on Twitter although many of them are also sad to see Freeman go.
