Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson reportedly headed to Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report that the Oakland Athletics are sending star first baseman Matt Olson, 27, to Atlanta.

The Dodgers have reportedly been in talks with Freddie Freeman, who recently became a free agent, since the end of the lockout last week. The trade would create a clear path for freeman, according to CBS Sports.

Oakland will receive OF Cristian Pache, C Shea Langeliers, SP Ryan Cusick and SP Joey Estes, sources tell ESPN. Massive haul for Matt Olson, the Braves’ new first baseman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2022

Oakland will acquire outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers and pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes from the Braves.

The Braves confirmed the trade at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday.

Before the lockout, Freeman was seeking a six-year contract in the $180 million range, according to CBS Sports. However, the Braves were only offering a five-year contract for $130 million.

Olson is a native of metro Atlanta and attended Parkview High School in Lilburn.

There was an unusual vibe in the clubhouse on the first day of spring training. Players were excited to be back but also disappointed to there without Freddie Freeman.

Braves General Manager Alex Anthopolous said he couldn’t wait any longer to field a first basemen with the season quickly approaching.

It was a difficult decision because the face of the franchise, Freddie Freeman, will most likely be leaving Atlanta.

On Day 1 of spring training at @cooltodaypark, Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos called the acquisition of first baseman @mattolson21 one of the most difficult deals he’s ever done! @Braves @cbs46 #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/HsqPfiel8u — Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) March 15, 2022

“He’s a free agent so going into the whole thing I knew that there was that possibility that at some point in time he may not be here and if not, we’ll continue with who we got,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker.

In the clubhouse, players said losing good teammates is often the nature of the business.

“It’s just hard, that’s the nature of the business. Nowadays, guys just don’t stick around in the same organizations for very long. You do special things together...,” said Braves pitcher Charlie Morton.

It was an emotional day in the @cooltodaypark clubhouse on the first day of spring training. @Braves Pitcher @MaxFried32 said it felt different without @FreddieFreeman5 being there. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/bUEMAHfE2Z — Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) March 15, 2022

San Francisco Chronicle’s beat writer Matt Kawahara spoke to Olson about the trade:

Matt Olson just addressed the trade with reporters in Mesa: pic.twitter.com/YtR7oaeBJP — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 14, 2022

Baseball fans are reacting positively to the news of Olson coming to Atlanta on Twitter although many of them are also sad to see Freeman go.

In my heart of hearts, I saw this coming. But I harbor no bitterness towards Freddie Freeman. He stayed with us for 12 years and we got the best of him, including a World Championship.



Cherish those memories, but let the man go. Welcome to Atlanta, Matt Olson! https://t.co/aVJD2jtZln — Republic Loyalist (@Edward_Chang_8) March 14, 2022

People in panic mode. What do successful franchises do? Pay for future production, not past.

Love ya, Freddie. Best of luck (except with dodgers)!

Welcome home, Matt Olson! Now to make the other moves that this allows… — Alan Lozano (@L0ZAN0) March 14, 2022

What we are not going to do today is trash Matt Olson because feelings are hurt over Freddie. Okay? Okay. — Erin (@its_erinalexis) March 14, 2022

And let me say, I'm excited for Matt Olson. In terms of on-field production, there probably won't be much difference between him and Freddie. Losing Freddie just sucks, man. — C.H. (@Cresean) March 14, 2022

Freddie Freeman will forever be a Braves legend.



Dude gutted out the rebuild, became the face of the franchise and spearheaded a World Series run.



Probably the smart move to sell high and get Freeman 2.0 in Matt Olson, but damn if this doesn't sting a bit. — Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) March 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.