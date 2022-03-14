Rain returns Wednesday, milder weather ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beautiful weather will stretch into Tuesday, but clouds and rain will invade mid-week.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 30s area-wide. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Clouds increase Tuesday night with showers arriving after 10PM or so. Wednesday morning will start with soaking rain, and highs will stay in the 50s through the day.

Rain should taper off Wednesday night, leading to a mild and dry St. Patties Day!

A few showers are back for late Friday into Saturday, but rain should be scattered. No weekend washout is expected, but we may have to watch out for a few showers early Saturday.

