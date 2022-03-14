Advertisement

SC House to start budget debate; billion-dollar split looms

The 2022-23 South Carolina budget sits on the desk of state Rep. Bill Whitmire, R-Walhalla, on...
The 2022-23 South Carolina budget sits on the desk of state Rep. Bill Whitmire, R-Walhalla, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House will begin debate on the state’s $14 billion budget Monday, but one billion-dollar bit of business probably won’t get settled until well into the spring.

Lawmakers have an unprecedented amount of money to spend between the booming economy, federal stimulus money and cash lawmakers saved over the past few years.

There is $1 billion set aside to improve roads, money for salary increases for state employees, law enforcement and teachers.

But the difference in the income tax cut plans passed by the House and Senate likely won’t be resolved for more than a month.

The House sets aside $600 million, while the Senate wants to spend $2 billion.

