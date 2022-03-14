South Carolina announces coaching change

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina announced Monday that Frank Martin will no longer be leading the men’s basketball team.

Director of Athletics Ray Tanner said the search for a new men’s basketball coach will begin immediately.

“Our expectation is to compete for Southeastern Conference and national championships,” said Tanner. “We have great facilities, a passionate fan base and we provide our student-athletes an outstanding experience at the University of South Carolina. We will hire someone with a winning coaching history, who has the energy, passion, and commitment to excellence in all areas of the student-athlete experience.”

Tanner said they wish Coach Martin and his family the best.

Martin is the third-longest tenured head coach for the Gamecock men’s basketball team.

The Gamecocks finished this season 18-13.

