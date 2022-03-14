Teens steal car with 9-month-old baby alone inside

Advertisement

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police say three teenagers stole a car that was left unattended outside an apartment building on Sunday - with a 9-month-old baby inside.

According to High Point Police Department, a mother was warming up the car with the baby strapped in. Her car was stolen while she ran back inside for something.

Police quickly found the vehicle abandoned nearby and the baby inside was unharmed.

Three teens, ages 14 to 16 years old, were located near the abandoned car and one of them still had the stolen car keys in their hand.

The teens were charged with second-degree kidnapping and motor vehicle theft. Their names aren’t being released due to their age.

