Upstate city launching study to accommodate growing population

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With more people moving to Spartanburg, there are more cars on the road. City officials say now is the time to rethink traffic patterns before the streets get even busier.

Spartanburg City Council will meet Monday night to look at funding a study to look at the best ways to reconfigure their busiest streets.

The study will look out to the year 2040 to make sure roads can handle the projected population increases. For the short term. the study will look at where they can create complete streets. This means streets that serve a variety of roles with space for cars, bikes, trucks, and people.

City documents say since the downtown area has redeveloped, the need has changed. Now officials want to make sure the area is walkable and help ease traffic concerns.

The city council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.