Upstate city sets opening date for highly anticipated park

A look at Unity Park in Greenville
A look at Unity Park in Greenville(City of Greenville)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that Unity Park will officially open on Thursday, May 19.

The city previously said the park would open sometime this spring, but they’ve now set an official date.

Along with the announcement of the opening date, the city also shared a schedule of some upcoming events that the park will host.

