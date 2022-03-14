Upstate city sets opening date for highly anticipated park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that Unity Park will officially open on Thursday, May 19.

The city previously said the park would open sometime this spring, but they’ve now set an official date.

💚🌳🔜 What was once Spring 2022, now has an official date!



The grand opening of Unity Park (including the playgrounds and splash pad) will be Thursday, May 19!



For more information, visit: https://t.co/tep8yKxudw pic.twitter.com/ghEiZzGlYM — City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) March 14, 2022

Along with the announcement of the opening date, the city also shared a schedule of some upcoming events that the park will host.

Coming soon ➡️ #UnityPark! We can’t wait to celebrate the opening of this iconic park with the Greenville commUNITY. Check out our opening events, and stay tuned for more details as we get closer to each of them! pic.twitter.com/jALOKcTPV7 — City of Greenville Parks & Rec (@gvilleparksrec) March 14, 2022

