Upstate Companies Make Top 8 in Contest

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three Upstate companies are in the running for a contest aimed at finding the “coolest thing” made in the state as part of “Manufacturing Madness.”

The South Carolina Manufacturer’s Alliance came up with this competition to showcase products made here in the Palmetto State.

According to the SCMA, the state has more than 5,000 manufacturing companies.

Voting for Manufacturing Madness has already narrowed down the list from 16 to eight. Voting to choose the top four from the list of eight companies takes place now through March 18.

Three upstate companies have made the cut. Lockheed Martin in Greenville is recognized for its F16 Fighter Falcon. Milliken in Spartanburg County is highlighted for its uniforms made for the Girl Scouts. The uniforms for the Daisies and Brownies are made entirely from recycled materials. Electrolux Home Products Inc. in Anderson is on the list for making Electrolux/Frigidaire refrigerators and freezers.

After this week’s voting, the top four contenders will be announced. Voting will resume March 21 to 25 to determine a winner. The company with the “coolest” product will be announced March 31.

