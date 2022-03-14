Women’s History Month: Ladies taking flight at Greenville Aviation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville woman is taking flight, shattering glass ceilings in the flying industry.

Did you know women account for only six percent of pilots, according to The Pilot Institute?

Future commercial pilot Aimee Muchow is following in her mother’s footsteps.

“I’ve always wanted to fly ever since I was a little kid. My mom, she was a pilot,” Muchow said.

She got the flight bug and eventually started taking lessons at Greenville Aviation. And it was love at first flight.

“And I was like, ‘this is what I want to do,’” Muchow said.

Flying was a man’s world for decades after the first flight. The same goes for Muchow’s classes.

“It’s mainly guys,” Muchow said, “There are a few girls here that are taking flying lessons.”

Muchow says she has over 200 hours in the sky on her books. She describes her first time flying her own plane.

“The greatest feeling ever. It felt unreal,” said Muchow.

She says her mom is supporting her every step of the way.

“It’s really nice having a mom that can understand my training,” said Muchow, “And I can talk to her about it. I’ll call her after every lesson I have.”

She hopes little girls seeing her fly can be inspiring and pave the way for other future lady pilots.

“I think it’s important that girls know that they can fly a plane just as well as a guy can,” Muchow said.

Muchow plans to, first, pass her classes with flying colors.

“I’m getting my bachelor’s degree... in aeronautics,” said Muchow, “And I’m hoping to fly for an airline, eventually.”

Yet, she still plans to leave the runway open for others.

“After I get my ratings, I will, hopefully, instruct and teach other students how to fly.”

Her future: cleared for landing.

If you’re interested in flying lessons, learn more about Greenville Aviation here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.