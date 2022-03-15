Blood Connection to support Ukrainian relief efforts through blood donors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blood Connection (TBC) is offering community blood donors a way to help support Ukrainian relief efforts through blood donations.

TBC said on March 15 and 16, the community blood center will donate $5 to United Help Ukraine for every blood donor who gives in a donation center.

“We at The Blood Connection, like the rest of the world, are saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and share our support for those impacted. We know members of our communities are looking for ways to help, and we hope our donors will take this opportunity to double the impact of their donation, by donating blood in support of United Help Ukraine,” said Delisa English, President, and CEO of The Blood Connection in a news release.

TBC said they are not authorized to send blood overseas to Ukraine but your blood donations will be used locally.

We’re told blood donors will receive a $20 e-gift card on both days.

To find a center to donate blood, click here or call 864-255-5000.

