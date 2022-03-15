City of Spartanburg discusses adding public transportation to downtown area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “There’s just not any transportation around this area.”

Tanya Wilson says the lack of reliable public transportation in the city of Spartanburg is holding it back.

“I plan to catch the bus at one time, then it might be late, or...and I can’t get another one till who knows--then you’ve missed your appointment,” she told FOX Carolina.

She says she believes with how the city has transformed, especially during the pandemic, they might benefit from something like a tram, or shuttle, or really anything to ease commuters’ and pedestrians’ experiences.

“We need something that is functional for the members outside this city and within the city, to be able to get from point A to point B and know you’re gonna get there on time,” Wilson said. “We need to catch up.”

That’s why she says she’s excited to hear that city officials are looing at new ways to do just that.

“Over the next 9 months, consultants will be working with residents, with business owners, with other stakeholders, to come up with ideas about what needs to be addressed,” said Mark Livingston with the City of Spartanburg.

Livingston says Monday night is the first step. With council’s authorization, the City Administrator is able to enter into negotiations with consulting firms to flesh things out.

“Consultants will be taking a look at pedestrian traffic, and ‘are there ways to move pedestrians throughout the downtown?’” he said.

