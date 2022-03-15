Cold weather impacts peach farmers across the Upstate

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The cold weather and frost, not a warm sight for produce farmers in the Upstate.

“You only get one shot so if you have a total loss. If the freeze knocks out, kills all the blossoms and everything then you have to wait until next year,” said Co-Owner of Jackson Farms II, Robert E. Jackson II.

That’s the name of the game for fruits and farmers.

At Jackson Farms II it’s a family affair.

“I don’t look at that as work, I look at that as I get to play,” explained Jackson II.

At the farm, they plant a variety of crops.

“Everything is starting to wake up, so you’re starting to see apricots bloom, peaches, plums,” he said.

There are hundreds of peach trees across the orchard.

Jackson II says this latest freeze was not as detrimental to crop, because he mainly has mid-season peaches that won’t be ready until July.

With cold temperatures in the past, Jackson II has done things such as starting fires around the orchard to heat the peach trees but in the end he says there’s not much you can control with mother nature.

“You can pray that all your buds stay tight but in the teens it’s kind of, there’s no hope in the teens,” he said.

Other peach farmers across Cherokee and Spartanburg Counties tell FOX Carolina their biggest concern the last few days has been the cold temperatures and whipping wind.

Many of those farmers say they are waiting for the weather to warm up in a couple of days before assessing how much damage there’s been to their crops.

