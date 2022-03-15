Coroner on scene after shooting between boat and wave runner on Upstate lake

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple departments are investigating a shooting on Lake Keowee near the Salem area.

Deputies said the shooting reportedly involved people on a boat and a wave runner. According to deputies, one person was shot during the incident. the Criminal Investigations Division, the Special Operations Division (which includes the Marine Unit), the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Oconee County Coroner’s Office have also responded to the scene.

