Deputies searching for owner after finding deceased puppy locked in crate

The collar a dog was wearing when deputies found it deceased
The collar a dog was wearing when deputies found it deceased(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after a puppy was found dead inside a crate near Ragtown Road in Henrietta, NC, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Rutherford County Animal Control responded to the area on Tuesday morning after someone reported the dog. When they arrived, they found a 3-4 months old deceased Chihuahua inside a crate on the side of the road. They added that the puppy was wearing the camo collar pictured above.

Deputies are trying to identify the owner of this puppy. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or Animal Control at 828-287-6025. People can also call CRIMESTOPPERS at 828-286-TIPS.

