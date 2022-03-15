Drivers may see small drop in prices at pump

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers may notice a slight drop in prices at the pump Tuesday morning. Overnight, the national average price dropped to $4.31.

AAA says this is partly due to the price of crude oil falling below $100 per barrel. The cost of a barrel fell more than eight percent, down to $99.76. This is the first time oil dipped below $100 since March 1.

Unfortunately, this isn’t expected to last long as experts predict prices will rise again for spring and summer.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in South Carolina is $4.05. The average in North Carolina is slightly more at $4.17. In Georgia, the average is $4.28.

To find a list of the top 10 cheapest prices according to GasBuddy, click here.

